Caught on camera: Semi runs red light, slams into police squad in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON -- The driver of a semi tractor trailer failed to stop for a red light -- and struck an Ashwaubenon Public Safety squad car on Monday morning, Feb. 11.

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. as the officer was entering the intersection on Cormier Rd. at Ashland Ave.

The impact caused the patrol car to enter the median. The officer was initially trapped in the vehicle but was able to get free uninjured.

Ashland Ave. was closed for approximately 2 ½ hours.The semi driver was cited for operating too fast for conditions.

Officials said in a Facebook post, "This is a good reminder to drive within safe speeds so you are able to stop and/or avoid crashes when conditions deteriorate."