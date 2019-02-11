DPW officials worry about salt, equipment ahead of more snow: ‘Been running continuous shifts’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- With more snow on the way starting Monday night, Feb. 11, some Department of Public Works officials said the back-to-back storms starting in late January had taken a toll on their equipment and crews.

"We're going to try and get ahead of it tonight -- get a base layer of salt down," said Jason Blasiola with the Sheboygan Department of Public Works.

DPW crews spent Monday preparing for another storm.

"Last week we were out quite a bit, so the guys have been running continuous shifts," said Blasiola.

They're used to the snow and cold, of course, but that didn't mean they weren't worn down after multiple storms.

"Another big storm back-to-back, it kind of tires everyone out," said Blasiola.

DPW officials said ahead of the incoming storm, freezing rain required a lot of salt, and plow and salt trucks put on a lot of miles.

"We do have somewhat of an aging fleet, that any time you put this type of strain on it and stress, it's going to have some issues," said Greg Schnell, Sheboygan County transportation director.

As city and county workers in the Sheboygan area prepared for another storm Monday, they also looked ahead.

"If we run out of the salt that we've allotted for ourselves, we're not going to be able get any more of that," said Schnell.

But officials reassured that they're always ready for whatever Mother Nature dishes out.

"This is what we're here for, and this is what our guys do," said Schnell.

Workers asked that drivers please give trucks and plows plenty of room, and take it slow when roads might be slick and/or snow-covered.

