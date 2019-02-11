× Flo Rida to perform postgame concert at Miller Park May 25

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers booked one of the top rap artists over the past decade — Flo Rida — to perform a postgame concert as part of the new “Kickoff to Summer Theme Night” ticket package on May 25.

When Flo Rida turns Miller Park into his house after the Brew Crew takes on the Philadelphia Phillies, the performance will almost certainly cause fans to “Jump” and send them home with a “Good Feeling,” Brewers officials said in a news release on Monday, Feb. 11.

Flo Rida has produced four albums, featuring a handful of international hit singles and Billboard chart-toppers. The four-time Grammy nominated artist burst onto the scene in 2008 with his hit single “Low.” Overall, Flo Rida’s music has been downloaded more than 80 million times and received more than two billion views on YouTube.

Fans can lock in their seat for the Flo Rida concert by purchasing the “Kickoff to Summer” ticket package, which also includes a seat to the game as well as a pair of Brewers-branded sunglasses. A limited number of VIP packages will be available, allowing fans access to the field during the concert.

The “Kickoff to Summer” ticket packages go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, allowing fans to secure their seats to the game before single-game tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

CLICK HERE to learn more.