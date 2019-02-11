‘Focus on safety:’ In wake of DPW worker’s death, officials ask public for caution on the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Less than a week after Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) employee Bryan Rodriguez was killed on the job near 17th and Vine, crews are back at work.

Last Friday, Feb. 8, Rodriguez was filling potholes when he was hit by a car. Now, as a new winter storm gets ready to hit southeast Wisconsin, crews doing similar work are going to be out again -- and officials with the DPW are pushing a message of safety.

"We'll be going with this evening, for our evening commute, 103 salt trucks on the roads," said Brian DeNeve, Marketing and Communications Officer for Milwaukee DPW. "If they are assuming some level of risk in their job, we always want to ensure that our crews are going to be as safe as possible."

Because the investigation into what happened at 17th and Vine is ongoing, DPW officials are not able to say much. But they stressed that as crews get ready for outside work, safety is their top priority.

"Just want to ensure that people understand to be safe out there," DeNeve said.

That does not just mean things that workers can do to stay safe. Officials are also looking to the public to be extra careful.

"We want to make sure the public understands the need for safety when it comes to any crews that are on the roads or otherwise," DeNeve said.

The public is asked to give crews plenty of room to work, slow down when you see them on the road, and always be aware of where crews operate.

"Well, as always, we just focus on safety overall with our employees," DeNeve said.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Bryan Rodriguez:

A visitation will be held at Serb Hall (5101 W. Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee) from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a noon service and procession to start promptly at 2:30 p.m. to Good Hope Cemetery (4141 South 43rd Street in Milwaukee).