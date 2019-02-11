Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle near 35th and Juneau, driver arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police were called out to the area near 35th and Juneau Monday night, Feb. 11 after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival just before 8 p.m., officers located a woman, approximately 20 to 30 years old, lying in the middle of the street. She was unconscious but breathing.

She was transported to the hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The striking driver was arrested for not having a valid license.

A FOX6 News crew at the scene saw police searching a white Nissan Maxima. It's unclear at this point whether that vehicle is the vehicle that struck the woman. A tow truck arrived on scene shortly before 10 p.m., and police worked to interview potential witnesses.