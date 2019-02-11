Prosecutors: Cousins Subs manager coerced 16-year-old employee into sex at the restaurant

WAUKESHA — A Cousins Subs manager is facing charges after prosecutors said he coerced an underage employee into sex.

According to a criminal complaint, Jordan Flamand, 23, and the girl, 16, were having sex inside the store when the girl’s father came to pick her up after her shift.

Flamand faces four charges:

Child sexual exploitation, employ, use, entice

Child enticement, exposing genitals, pubic area, intimate parts

Sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older, actor 19 or older — two counts

The complaint said the discovery was made by the girl’s father on Feb. 1 at the restaurant on Pearl Street in Waukesha. When her parents came to pick her up around 10:30 p.m., they said the store looked closed and empty. The father became worried, so he went inside and to a back room, where he caught the two in the act, the complaint said.

According to prosecutors, the girl admitted to her parents and police she was forced into sexual acts on several occasions, saying she “didn’t have a choice whether to stop or continue having sex.” She said she “felt that if she said no, that it would be rape,” and that she “didn’t want it to be rape.”

The complaint said Flamand also pushed the girl into posing for nude pictures and cleaning the restaurant with her clothes off. An investigation revealed he also lied about his age, the complaint said.

Prosecutors said Flamand co-managed the location with his sister.

Cousins Subs officials issued this statement to FOX6:

“The incident occurred at a franchise-owned Cousins Subs. Our organization is committed to providing an environment where team members can safely carry out their duties and guests can enjoy a great dining experience. Neither Cousins nor its franchise owners tolerate any form of harassment or sexual misconduct by employees, vendors, or guests. While the incident did not involve any of our valued guests, we remain focused on the welfare of all and our priority is to provide a welcoming and safe place for our guests and team members alike.This situation is not taken lightly, and we are working with our franchise owner to review the incident in its entirety and take appropriate actions.”

Flamand made his initial appearance in court on Feb. 11. Cash bond was set at $5,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 15. Cousins officials confirmed he was terminated.