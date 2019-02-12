20 years in prison for man who raped girl, 12, dragged to home by her hoodie

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to 20 years in prison and another 20 years extended supervision after pleading guilty in a case in which a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a home near 27th and Burleigh in Milwaukee.

The sentence was handed down on Feb. 7, after Collins Jacobs’ July 2018 plea deal. He pleaded guilty to one count of first degree child sexual assault — sexual contact with a person under the age of 13.

Prosecutors said the 12-year-old victim’s mother indicated her daughter ran away from home sometime on Nov. 30, 2017, or early on Dec. 1, 2017. She later learned from her sister that the girl had been located outside the home of an unknown man.

The mother’s sister was interviewed by police, and indicated she was taking her children to school on the morning of Dec. 1, 2017 when she noticed her niece, who she knew had run away, in front of a home with an unknown man — later identified as Jacobs. She said she parked and approached her niece, and observed Jacobs to be “dragging her by the hood of her jacket toward a gas station near 27th and Burleigh.” She said she yelled for her niece, who then ran up to her and said she’d been raped. The victim’s aunt said she tried catching up to the suspect, but she was unable to.

The victim was interviewed by police and indicated she’d run away from home and she was near 26th and Burleigh sometime between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. when she was approached by a man who asked how old she was. She said she told him she was 12, and he walked away, re-approaching her an hour later, asking her if she wanted to go somewhere with him for $100. She said when she told him “no,” he “got mad” and then “dragged her by her hoodie to a house” at 27th and Burleigh. She identified Jacobs as the suspect via a photo array.

The complaint indicates the victim said she tried to get away, but Jacobs pulled out a gun and said he wasn’t going to hurt her “just yet.” She said he then took her into the home and sexually assaulted her with the gun to her head, telling her if she “did this” she would be allowed to go home.

The criminal complaint noted Jacobs was a registered sex offender on GPS monitoring. His GPS data showed he was in the area near 27th and Burleigh at the time of this crime.