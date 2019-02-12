‘Behind the Scenes Weekend’ is special opportunity for visitors at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Have you ever wondered how some animals survive in the winter? The Milwaukee County Zoo has a special opportunity during Behind the Scenes Weekend, where visitors can see and learn about the underground enclosures where warm-weather animals live during the cold months of the year.

The event, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, will take place March 9-10. zoo visitors will learn how food items are prepared for small mammals like the North American river otters and two-toed sloth, and get an up-above and up-close look at the Lake Wisconsin Exhibit in the Aquatic & Reptile Center.

According to a news release from the zoo, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., these areas mentioned, and several others will be open to the public for tours. All of the locations are designed to give visitors a new appreciation for all the work that takes place “behind closed doors” at the zoo.

Tour highlights include:

Sensory Safari (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

What would it feel like to reach out and touch one of our animals? Sensory Safari caters to visitors with special needs and features touchable animal mounts.

Located in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place

Elk Barn

Learn interesting facts about this North American mammal, such as a set of antlers on a mature bull can weigh up to 40 pounds!

Winter Quarters

Many visitors will be surprised to discover an entire warm exhibit area below the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country! The “underground barn” houses many of our African hoofstock animals who reside here during the winter.

Small Mammals’ Kitchen

See what the Zoo’s tiniest animals eat, and learn about the enrichment (toys!) these animals enjoy most.

Giraffes

Learn interesting facts about the world’s largest terrestrial animal at this tour stop. You’ll learn why giraffes’ forelegs are longer than their hindlegs and that their “horns” are actually a covering of hair!

All tours are included in regular zoo admission, and are conducted on a first come, first serve basis. Admission is $13 for adults, juniors (ages 3-12) are $10, seniors (age 60 and over) are $11.50; parking is $12. Milwaukee County residents with identification will receive $1.75 off regular zoo admission.