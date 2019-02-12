MILWAUKEE -- Have you already bailed on your New Year's fitness resolution? Abby Jung from Bark River CrossFit joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways to get back on track.

CrossFit is about improving quality of life, not just getting through a tough workout. CrossFit is inclusive; anyone can do it, and everyone can benefit from it. Greg Glassman (CrossFit’s founder) believes the needs of Olympic athletes and our grandparents differ by degree, not by kind. If you fall down, you need to be able to get up. If you drop something, you need to be able to pick it up. These are foundational movements. You need to be able to squat, deadlift, push and pull.

The magic is in the movements. During a CrossFit class, you can expect to see constantly varied, functional movements performed at high intensity. This can include strength, gymnastics and skills, and metabolic conditioning. All are important and programmed to promote GPP (General Physical Preparedness). At BRCF, we want our members to have the ability to do anything thrown at them. We want them to be prepared for the unknown. CrossFit does this by using safe, effective and efficient movements similar to those we use every day in life.