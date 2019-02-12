Don’t have a sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Check out Bang and Burn Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
MILWAUKEE -- Don't have a sweetheart this Valentine's Day? No problem! Mera Edwards from Milwaukee's Safehouse joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about their Bang & Burn Anti-Valentine's Day Party.

