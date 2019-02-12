× DPW: 277 pieces of equipment deployed Tuesday evening to tackle snow in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Crews with the City Milwaukee Department of Public Works were hard at work Tuesday, Feb. 12, cleaning up amid another winter storm.

A winter weather warning and advisory were issued for most of southeast Wisconsin until 3 a.m. Wednesday. Nearly a foot of snow fell in Port Washington in Ozaukee County, and the FOX6 Weather Experts said an additional one to three inches was possible before the snow moved out late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

DPW officials said Tuesday morning 232 pieces of equipment were deployed to tackle the main and side streets.

As of 4:15 p.m., there were 277 pieces of equipment deployed. DPW officials said “we are purposefully plowing driving lanes through residential areas” and said the hope was for crews to get to every residential street by 10 p.m. Tuesday. Once all side streets were plowed once, DPW officials said they would return to plow the snow to the curb. They said “this technique in response to the heavy snow helps to reach every street faster than it would plowing curb to curb, which is a 24-hour operation with this amount of snow.” They asked for the public’s understanding as they worked to clear the roads.

As of 9 p.m., there were 272 pieces of equipment deployed.

They also called for overnight snow removal operations Tuesday night and Wednesday night. That requires street parking on alternate sides. On Tuesday night, Feb. 12, drivers were asked to park on the even numbered side of the street from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Drivers were asked to park on the odd numbered side of the street Wednesday night, by 11 p.m. Posted signs take precedence. CLICK HERE for more.

Garbage and recycling collections were suspended Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of the snow.