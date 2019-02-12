× Driver hurt when snow, ice dislodged from truck’s roof, went through car’s windshield

DUNN COUNTY — A driver was hurt Monday afternoon, Feb. 11 in Dunn County in northwest Wisconsin when a chunk of snow and ice dislodged from a truck’s roof and went through a car’s windshield.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on County Highway B, north of 730th Avenue in the Town of Tainter.

Officials with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said a 1998 Buick was headed southbound on County Highway B and met a medium-sized straight truck headed northbound. The chunk of snow and ice from the truck’s roof went through the Buick’s windshield.

The Buick’s driver suffered minor injuries, but sheriff’s officials noted “snow and ice went all the way through the vehicle, filling the rear window with several inches of snow.”

They asked that drivers please slow down, and take the time to clean off vehicles prior to getting on the road, noting that this could’ve been much worse.