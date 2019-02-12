Driver killed in rollover crash in Plymouth in Sheboygan County

LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Posted 3:45 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:36AM, February 13, 2019

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A driver was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday morning, Feb. 12, during a snowstorm. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Michael Kelly from Plymouth.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the crash on State Highway 67, north of County Road J in the Town of Plymouth. When they arrived, the driver was found dead inside. There were no other occupants.

An investigation revealed the vehicle had been headed southbound on State Highway 67, approaching County Road J when the driver lost control and the vehicle entered the east ditch, where it rolled onto its roof.

