Driver sentenced to prison after pursuit that ended with light pole falling onto MPD squad

MILWAUKEE — The second of three young men charged after prosecutors said they led police on a high-speed chase that ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a concrete light pole, which then fell onto a squad car, injuring two officers, has been sentenced to prison.

This incident happened on Jan. 5, 2018. Milwaukee police officers spotted a vehicle reportedly taken in an armed robbery earlier in the day in the drive-thru of the Wendy’s restaurant near 27th and Capitol. They attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit began, reaching 80 miles per hour. Investigators said the Kia Soul led police southbound on 27th, at times in the opposing lane of traffic, and cut through occupied parking lots.

Another MPD squad took over the pursuit, which ended when the Kia slammed into a light pole near 12th and North, which caused it to fall on top of the pursuing MPD squad. The officers inside were injured; one suffering a head injury and the other a back injury. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver and two passengers fled from the Kia after it crashed, but they were eventually arrested.

Darrion Williams, 18, in December pleaded guilty to two charges — second degree recklessly endangering safety and drive or operate a vehicle without consent. On Feb. 7, Williams was sentenced to serve four years in prison and four years extended supervision on the first conviction, and one-and-a-half years in prison and two years extended supervision on the second conviction. The sentences are to be served concurrently — for a total of four years in prison and four years extended supervision in that case — with credit for 398 days time served.

Additionally, in a separate case filed in December of 2017, Williams pleaded guilty to a charge of drive or operate a vehicle without consent. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 7, and was sentenced to serve one year in prison and one year extended supervision, to be served consecutively to the other sentence.

In all, Williams was sentenced to serve five years in prison and five years extended supervision.

Calvin Hathaway, 22, in March of 2018 pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. He was sentenced to serve nine months in the House of Correction — a sentence that was stayed. He was instead placed on probation for a year.

Deveone Peterson, 23, was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing. He failed to appear in court on Feb. 1, 2018, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Online court records show in late January of 2019, court officials received a letter from an in-custody defendant requesting the warrant be resolved in anticipation of release. That letter was forwarded to the district attorney.