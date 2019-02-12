LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Moderate to heavy snow impacts Tuesday morning commute; nearly a foot in Port Washington

Posted 4:46 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, February 12, 2019

PORT WASHINGTON -- Moderate to heavy snow fell in southeast Wisconsin starting Monday night, Feb. 11 and continued into Tuesday, Feb. 12. Roads were very slick and covered in snow Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory were issued for most of southeast Wisconsin until 3 a.m. Wednesday. CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 Forecast.

Nearly a foot of snow fell in Port Washington in Ozaukee County as of Tuesday afternoon. CLICK HERE for a running list of snow totals.

