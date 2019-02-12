Moderate to heavy snow impacts Tuesday morning commute; nearly a foot in Port Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT WASHINGTON -- Moderate to heavy snow fell in southeast Wisconsin starting Monday night, Feb. 11 and continued into Tuesday, Feb. 12. Roads were very slick and covered in snow Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory were issued for most of southeast Wisconsin until 3 a.m. Wednesday. CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 Forecast.

Nearly a foot of snow fell in Port Washington in Ozaukee County as of Tuesday afternoon. CLICK HERE for a running list of snow totals.