Forget the flowers, Holy Moley is selling a Valentine’s Day doughnut bouquet

MILWAUKEE — Forget the flowers this year and treat your sweetheart — or yourself (let’s be honest) — to a Valentine’s Day doughnut bouquet.

For $26, Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts is selling a “bouquet” of a dozen Valentine’s Day doughnuts on a stick stem and dressed with tissue paper, gift box and ribbon.

PHOTO GALLERY

How sweet?!

Bouquets are available through pre-order only at holeymoleydoughnuts.com. Orders will be available for pick up or downtown delivery February 14th – 17th. Orders for pickup or delivery on Valentine’s Day must be made by Wednesday, February 13 at noon.

Holey Moley is also offering ½ dozen Valentine’s Day assortments ($12). Limited quantities available; pre-orders are recommended.

Holey Moley is located at 316 North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee.