Giving back: 4-year-old Menomonee Falls girl spreads happiness with ‘blue line’ donuts

Posted 1:12 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, February 12, 2019

Royal delivers donuts to police officers

MILWAUKEE -- A young Menomonee Falls girl is spreading a sea of happiness at police departments -- in an effort to thank them for everything they do.

Royal Zunker, age 4, wanted to give back to officers after seeing so much sadness in the news after the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner on Feb. 6. Royal had lots of questions for her parents about this incident -- and they explained the situation the best way they could.

"You'd be surprised what she hears and she remembers. It's hard. Just let them know they are in heaven with God," said Royal's dad Kenny.

Afterwards, Royal wanted to do something special to show her appreciation to those that put their lives on the line every day. Her favorite "foods" are donuts, so her parents said it seemed fitting to deliver just that.

Royal Zunker

Royal Zunker

Royal had special donuts ordered with the blue line. Then, she and her baby brother Kingston went around to deliver those donuts to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department District 4 Station and K-9 officers from Milwaukee and surrounding cities.

