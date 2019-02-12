‘Hometown Heroes:’ Wisconsin Assembly honors officers who killed workplace shooter

LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Posted 4:03 pm, February 12, 2019

MADISON — The state Assembly is honoring the police officers who killed a workplace shooter last year.

WTS Paradigm employee Anthony Tong opened fire in the Middleton software company’s office in September. He wounded four co-workers. Middleton Police Officers Tyler Loether and Richard O’Connor along with Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies Matthew Earll and David Lambrecht rushed inside and killed Tong in a gunfight. Prosecutors say Tong had a long history of schizophrenia.

The Assembly honored the officers and deputies Tuesday as part of the chamber’s “Hometown Heroes” program. Democratic Rep. Diane Hesselbein of Middleton introduced the officers, saying they prevented what could have been a “massacre.” Speaking on behalf of the group, Loether said they put their lives on the line to protect others.

The Assembly gave them a standing ovation.

