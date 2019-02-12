Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Father John Misty to perform at BMO Harris Pavilion June 16

MILWAUKEE — Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit along with Father John Misty are coming to Milwaukee. Touring in support of their album The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will perform at the BMO Harris Pavilion on Sunday, June 16.

According to a news release, four-time Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell, has become one the most respected songwriters of his generation, with a penchant for articulating some of our deepest, human emotions and creating poignant narratives inspired by the working class.

The Nashville Sound album has won Grammys for Best Americana and Best American Roots Song for “If We Were Vampires.”

Check out the band’s highly praised Live From The Ryman set here:

Isbell is accompanied by the mighty 400 Unit — made up of Derry deBorja (keyboards), Chad Gamble (drums), Jimbo Hart (bass), Sadler Vaden (guitar) and Amanda Shires (fiddle).

Father John Misty is the co-headliner. According to a news release, Father John Misty is currently supporting God’s Favorite Customer, his acclaimed release from 2018. Written largely in New York between summer 2016 and winter 2017, the album reflects on the experience of being caught between the vertigo of heartbreak and the manic throes of freedom. God’s Favorite Customer reveals a bittersweetness and directness in Tillman’s songwriting, without sacrificing any of his wit or taste for the absurd. God’s Favorite Customer earned placement on “50 Best Albums of 2018” lists & readers polls including Esquire, KCRW, NME, NPR, PASTE, Pitchfork, Q, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Uncut, Under the Radar, Uproxx, and Village Voice’s “Pazz & Jop.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. — the show is at 7 p.m.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit performed at Summerfest in 2018.