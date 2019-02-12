× Lawyers: Rapper 21 Savage released from immigration custody

ATLANTA — Lawyers for rapper 21 Savage say he has been released on bond from federal immigration custody.

In a statement, lawyers Charles Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro said the rapper, whose given name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was released Tuesday.

Abraham-Joseph was taken into immigration custody early on Feb. 3.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said the British citizen had overstayed his visa and has a felony conviction.

Abraham-Joseph’s lawyers said they’ve been speaking with ICE since his arrest to “clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society.”

They have previously said the 26-year-old rapper was brought to the U.S. when he was 7 and his legal status expired in 2006 through no fault of his own.

