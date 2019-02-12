‘Never an easy decision:’ Milwaukee Public Schools closed Tuesday ‘due to inclement weather’
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools were closed Tuesday, Feb. 12 due to inclement weather.
The closure included all after-school activities. District offices opened two hours late.
A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesman issued this statement to FOX6 News on Tuesday afternoon:
“It is never an easy decision to close. While we want our students in school every day, their safety is our top priority.
We also understand that closing our nearly 160 schools has a major impact on our families, students, and staff. Whenever possible, we attempt to make these decisions the evening before a weather closing.
Due to the continually changing nature of this storm system, this decision was especially difficult. After consulting with stakeholders and our bus companies early this morning, we made the decision to close due to travel conditions in order to ensure the safety of our students, families, and staff.”
MPS officials made changes to the district calendar as a result of six snow days as of Tuesday, Feb. 12, to meet the state-required instructional time:
For students in grades K-8 on the early start calendar:
- Beginning on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, five additional instructional minutes will be added to each school day.
- Feb. 19, 2019, which is currently a professional development day for staff, will become a full student attendance day.
- April 2, 2019, which is currently a professional development day for staff, will become a full student attendance day.
- May 23, 2019, which is currently a records day for staff, will become a full student attendance day.
- May 24, 2019, which is currently a professional development day for staff, will become a records day.
For students in grades K-8 on the traditional calendar:
- Beginning on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, five additional instructional minutes will be added to each school day.
- Feb. 19, 2019, which is currently a professional development day for staff, will become a full student attendance day.
- April 2, 2019, which is currently a professional development day for staff, will become a full student attendance day.
- June 13, 2019, which is currently a records day for staff, will become a full student attendance day.
- June 14, 2019, which is currently a professional development day for staff, will become a records day.
For students in grades 9-12 on the early start calendar:
- Beginning on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, 12 additional instructional minutes will be added to each school day.
- Feb. 19, 2019, which is currently a professional development day for staff, will become a full student attendance day.
- April 2, 2019, which is currently a professional development day for staff, will become a full student attendance day.
- May 20, 2019, which is currently an exam day, will become a full student attendance day.
- May 21, 2019, which is currently an exam day, will become a full student attendance day.
- May 23, 2019, which is currently a records day, will become a half-day of student attendance for exams.
- May 24, 2019, which is currently a professional development day, will become a half-day of student attendance for exams.
