'Put on an epic show:' The Chainsmokers to perform at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 12

MILWAUKEE — The Chainsmokers will perform at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 12, as part of their “World War Joy” tour.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“We’ve got ‘This Feeling’ that The Chainsmokers are going to put on an epic show at Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We ain’t ever getting older as we welcome The Chainsmokers on Nov. 12, 2019.”

The Chainsmokers will offer VIP packages for each show with options that include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with Alex and Drew immediately following soundcheck, specially designed merchandise and more. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.