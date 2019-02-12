‘Put on an epic show:’ The Chainsmokers to perform at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 12

LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
The Chainsmokers musicians Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart (R) arrive at The amfAR Gala New York, the Foundations 21st annual benefit for AIDS research during New York Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Chainsmokers will perform at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 12, as part of their “World War Joy” tour.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“We’ve got ‘This Feeling’ that The Chainsmokers are going to put on an epic show at Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We ain’t ever getting older as we welcome The Chainsmokers on Nov. 12, 2019.”

The Chainsmokers will offer VIP packages for each show with options that include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with Alex and Drew immediately following soundcheck, specially designed merchandise and more. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.

