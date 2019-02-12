Shovels in hand, MPS students help free a couple of garbage trucks from the snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Some Milwaukee students made a great use of their "snow day" on Tuesday, Feb. 12 -- by helping motorists stranded in the snow, including garbage truck drivers and their big rigs.

14-year-old Demetrius Bunch and 16-year-old Daniel Blathers are cousins. A short time after it was learned Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) was shut down because of the snow, Demetrius' mom called to the boys to help shovel out neighbors near 29th and Ruby.

They soon saw a Waste Management garbage truck stuck in the snow in their neighborhood near 29th and Ruby. The cousins and a third boy, Edwin Haase, 16, jumped into action -- grabbing shovels and helping to clear the snow to get the driver out. They later helped a second garbage truck driver.

"We were just trying to help out," said Haase.

"When you stay positive, nothing can get in your way," said Bunch. "We were the only kids out there shoveling, helping people for free."

"There was a lot of people that were just watching, that didn't really help. I thought that was bad, so we just hurried up and went over there," said Blathers.

"I know how stressful that could be, just being stuck, having nobody to help you, so we just chose to go out there," said Bunch.

"I was just happy and excited that he just got to go on with his day and finish his job," said Blathers.

"Just shovel it out the way, and it's gone like negativity," said Bunch.

A short while later, their mission was complete -- and to celebrate, the boys used their shovels as air guitars!