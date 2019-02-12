Snowstorm brings ‘terrible conditions’ for drivers — forcing travel delays, cancellations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Heavy, wet and constant. The snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 12 was relentless, dumping nearly a foot of snow in some spots in Milwaukee County. Despite removal efforts, some travelers still aren't catching a break.

"Terrible conditions throughout the county," said Matt Sliker, Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS).

Plows filled the streets but many Milwaukee roads remained slushy Tuesday afternoon.

The 264 pieces of equipment the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works' (DPW) deployed, seemed to struggle keeping up with old man winter.

The morning commute was a messy one.

"It can get rough out there," said Sliker.

Even bringing some Milwaukee County Transit System buses to a halt.

"A few today that needed a little extra help," Sliker said.

Matt Sliker with MCTS says a handful of its fleet got stuck or involved in a few fender benders.

"All very minor but it's an inconvenience," Sliker said.

Others journeys were stalled at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station on St. Paul Avenue.

"The northern routes were completely canceled," said Peter Torres.

Peter Torres took a Greyhound from Chicago, headed to Green Bay, only to learn Milwaukee was his end destination Tuesday.

"They said I was most likely going to have to spend the night or figure out my own way," said Torres.

With northern cities begin hit with around a foot of snow, travelers got desperate.

"There was a group of seven or eight people just going around asking what part of the northern route they were at. A bunch of people pretty much taxied all together -- complete strangers," said Torres.

Regardless of troubles outside of the city, MCTS says they'll stay running 24/7. They are going to keep people moving despite the weather.