Watch: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo shows airline safety tips in new Aegean Airlines video

MILWAUKEE — From NBA star to airline safety check star. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the face of a new Aegean Airlines safety video sharing with passengers how to properly get ready to fly.

An Aegean Air flight attendant introduces the video, prompting passengers to watch the safety rules before the trip starts.

The video then cuts to the Greek Freak sitting in an airplane seat; he gets up and demonstrates how to fasten, and unfasten the seat belts.

Continuing on with the safety checks, Giannis — sporting a huge smile throughout — shows passengers how to use oxygen masks, and how to properly put on and inflate a life jacket stored underneath the seats.

The video ends with Giannis sitting in a seat ready for takeoff. He turned to the camera and says, “Have a nice flight.”

Watch it below: