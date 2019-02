BROWN DEER — First responders throughout southeast Wisconsin are out and about on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to make sure the roads are clear and motorists are being safe.

And then there’s the Brown Deer Police Department — which has a Humvee at its disposal. It was out cruising around Tuesday morning — allowing the officer to assist stranded motorists with ease.

Half a dozen snow assist this morning and the C/O Humvee has yet to notice the snow! pic.twitter.com/2a1yKefNNT — Brown Deer PD (@BrownDeerWIPD) February 12, 2019