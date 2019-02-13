× 15-year-old boy shot, wounded while riding in vehicle near 46th and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, Feb. 12 near 46th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on Good Hope Road. For reasons unknown, a subject in a different vehicle fired gunshots into the victim’s vehicle.

Bullets penetrated the vehicle and struck the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital by family members.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to search for a suspect.