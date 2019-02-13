LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

75-year-old deadlifts over 100 pounds, 2nd chance at life

Posted 10:34 am, February 13, 2019, by

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.  — At 75-years-old Bonnie Eichar is busting her bum in the gym three times a week. Her ultimate passion is dead-lifting, according to KERO.

“My love is lifting,” said Eichar. “I love coming to this gym and lifting because when I lift I feel so powerful.”

Eichar deadlifts 110 pounds and says she feels good and looks good, too.

“When I lift, I’m squeezing my glutes, so after a workout…,” laughs Eichar. “Jennifer Lopez watch out, here comes Bonnie Eichar.”

**Embargo: Bakersfield, Calif.**
At 75-years-old Bonnie Eichar is busting her bum in the gym three times a week. Her ultimate passion is dead-lifting.

But, just nearly two years ago, Bonnie was a different person after finding out she had a 3 by 7 inch tumor.

“I didn’t know what to do with my life,” said Eichar. “I was overweight, I was depressed, and actually in a way I was looking forward to dying.”

The tumor was pressing against her spinal cord and doctors said she needed a surgery that could kill her or leave her paralyzed. But, Bonnie woke up from that surgery and was more active than ever.

“So, I walk in the gym and the first thing he says, ‘well you have to get down on the floor,’ [and I say] ‘no way in hell, no, no, no, because if I go down, i’m not going to get back up,'” said Eichar.

But Eichar and eventually lost more than 40 pounds. She says since she hit the gym she has a new life and perspective.

“Life is happening for me,” said Eichar. “I’m 75-years-old just discovering life. It’s the most exciting thing in the world and if I can do it [anybody can do it].

In eight months of training, Bonnie has went from dead-lifting 10 pounds to 110 pounds.

“I love life as opposed to being prepared for death,” said Eichar. I’m preparing for tomorrow, and this afternoon. It’s just exciting. I just want to grab everyone and say let’s get to the gym.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.