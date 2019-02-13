‘A somber day in Milwaukee:’ Community honors Officer Rittner in final farewell

MILWAUKEE — A procession for fallen Officer Matthew Rittner moved through the City of Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 13. It looped in front of MPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit near 47th and Vliet, where Officer Rittner worked.

People from all over the community mourned as they said goodbye.

“It’s just a somber day in Milwaukee,” said Julie Kobylinski, watched procession.

It was a moving moment as the procession passed by the police station where he spent much of his time.

“It is just nice to see how everybody comes together even though you didn’t know him,” said Kobylinski.

The memorial for Officer Rittner continues to grow. Julie Kobylinski has a pin of the officer’s face she holds dear to her heart.

“I believe he was a truly great man from all the tributes I’ve read,” said Kobylinski.

Throughout the day, people showed support, hoping to uplift his brothers and sisters in blue.

“I just pray to God that God surrounds them with grace and gives them comfort,” said Bruce Dinmore, watched procession.

The former Marine lived a life dedicated to others.

“I want to support the brotherhood of the police department,” Dinmore said.

Bruce Dinmore carried an American flag to hold as the procession passed by.

“So that officers in the procession can see it.

Little words can describe the deep pain felt after Officer Rittner’s line-of-duty death.

“How can you just not feel for everybody, everything,” said Kobylinski.

For this veteran Marine, no words were needed — just a salute saying goodbye to a man who honorably protected and served so many.