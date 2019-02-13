Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

‘Anytime, anything they need:’ Marines stand at attention for Matthew Rittner

Military salutes Officer Matthew Rittner

MILWAUKEE -- Along the procession route for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner were members of the military.

The hearse carrying the body of Officer Rittner passed by the Marine Corps Reserve Unit in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood on Wednesday evening, Feb. 13. Members of the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard lined the street -- standing at attention for their brother in arms.

Military salutes Officer Matthew Rittner

Rittner enlisted in 2003. He served eight years -- and deployed to the Middle East twice. The men he served with say Sergeant Rittner was the Marine every Marine wanted to be. He served with honor, courage and commitment.

Many of the Marines Rittner served with attended a private ceremony earlier this week. Other, who never met the officer, came to pay their respects his Rittner's funeral on Wednesday -- because that is what Marines do.

Military salutes Officer Matthew Rittner

"The Marines of Fox Company 2-24... Anytime, anything they need," said Staff Sergeant Edward Wiley, of the U.S. Marine Corps.

There is a Marine Corps saying that says, "Once a Marine. Always a Marine." That is always true for family members. The Rittner family will always be part of the Marine Corps family.

