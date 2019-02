MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have set up a locker in their new spring training clubhouse in memory of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner, according to MLB.com writer Adam McCalvy.

Rittner got married at Miller Park in 2017.

The Brewers set up a locker in their new Spring Training clubhouse in memory of Matthew Rittner, the Milwaukee Police Department officer killed in the line of duty last week. pic.twitter.com/hCUEekIEr5 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 13, 2019

Rittner was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6. The fallen officer left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.