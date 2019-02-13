Enjoy a guilty pleasure without the guilt: The chocolates packed with health benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Getting ready to gorge on chocolate for Valentine's Day? Don't feel bad about it. Just choose the stuff that's not only good tasting, but also good for your heart! Registered dietitian Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme joins Real Milwaukee.

With its increase in popularity cocoa and dark chocolate have been associated with heart health benefits. Choose dark chocolate products that contain a higher percentage of cocoa when eating or making a chocolatey dessert. 70% cocoa or higher is ideal for reaping the health benefits associated with dark chocolate. Focus on 1-2 oz. portions of dark chocolate 2-3 times a week to maximize the heart health benefits of dark chocolate.

Avocado and Dark Chocolate Truffle Recipe:

Ingredients:

• 1 bag of dark chocolate chips

• 4 ripe avocados

• 2 tbsp. vanilla extract

• ¼ cup unsweetened coconut

• ¼ cup cocoa powder

Instructions:

1. Using a double boiler melt chocolate chips. Once thoroughly melted remove from heat.

2. Peel and dice avocados, then mash until smooth in a small bowl.

3. Combine mashed avocados, melted chocolate and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Mix well.

4. Allow chocolate mixture to cool for 20 minutes in the refrigerator.

5. Remove chocolate mixture from refrigerator and form into bite size truffles. Roll in coconut or cocoa powder if desired and enjoy!