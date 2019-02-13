LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning

NOVATO, CA - JUNE 04: The Ford logo is displayed on the front of a brand new Ford Escape SUV on the sales lot at Journey Ford on June 4, 2013 in Novato, California. Ford announced the recall of over 400,000 2013 models of cars and SUVs, including the Fusion, Escape and Taurus models for a possible fuel tank leak that could cause fires. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford’s F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

