Fuel Café celebrates installation of 60 solar panels on restaurant's roof

MILWAUKEE — Fuel Café on S. 5th St. is now one of only three Milwaukee restaurants — and six in the state — to use solar power to further reduce its carbon footprint.

The café’s solar system was celebrated in an event on Wednesday morning, Feb. 13. The SunVest solar team and customers were on hand for the event — as a giant light switch was flipped to celebrate the installation of 60 solar panels on the roof of the restaurant.

The new solar panels is expected to produce about 25,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) annually. A news release indicates this is equivalent to not driving 14,700 miles per year or not burning 33,000 pounds of coal annually. The system is also expected to save up to $6,000 per year in energy bills for a total cost savings exceeding $100,000 over the course of 30 years and pay for itself in just five years.