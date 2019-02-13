Have dinner on the table in 20 minutes flat: Quick and easy fettuccine recipe

MILWAUKEE -- need a hearty meal in a hurry? Chef Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe for shrimp, mushroom and spinach fettuccine.
Ingredients
- 1-pound Fettucine
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 pounds of cremini mushrooms cut in quarter
- Fine ground sea salt and fresh ground white pepper to taste
- 1 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp (raw)
- Juice of 1 lemon
- zest of 1 lemon
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 1-pound baby spinach
Direction
1: Start cooking the pasta according to the package directions
2: Meanwhile, heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, the lemon juice, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have softened, 3 minutes.
3: Add the shrimp and lemon zest and cook, tossing frequently, until the shrimp is opaque throughout about 3 minutes more then add spinach.
4: Add pasta to the shrimp and mushroom mixture, add cream and cook over medium heat, stirring, until slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.