Have dinner on the table in 20 minutes flat: Quick and easy fettuccine recipe

MILWAUKEE -- need a hearty meal in a hurry? Chef Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe for shrimp, mushroom and spinach fettuccine.

Ingredients

  • 1-pound Fettucine
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 pounds of cremini mushrooms cut in quarter
  • Fine ground sea salt and fresh ground white pepper to taste
  • 1 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp (raw)
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • 1-pound baby spinach

Direction
1: Start cooking the pasta according to the package directions
2: Meanwhile, heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, the lemon juice, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have softened, 3 minutes.
3: Add the shrimp and lemon zest and cook, tossing frequently, until the shrimp is opaque throughout about 3 minutes more then add spinach.
4: Add pasta to the shrimp and mushroom mixture, add cream and cook over medium heat, stirring, until slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.

