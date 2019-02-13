Have dinner on the table in 20 minutes flat: Quick and easy fettuccine recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- need a hearty meal in a hurry? Chef Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe for shrimp, mushroom and spinach fettuccine.

Ingredients

1-pound Fettucine

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 pounds of cremini mushrooms cut in quarter

Fine ground sea salt and fresh ground white pepper to taste

1 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp (raw)

Juice of 1 lemon

zest of 1 lemon

¾ cup heavy cream

1-pound baby spinach

Direction

1: Start cooking the pasta according to the package directions

2: Meanwhile, heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, the lemon juice, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have softened, 3 minutes.

3: Add the shrimp and lemon zest and cook, tossing frequently, until the shrimp is opaque throughout about 3 minutes more then add spinach.

4: Add pasta to the shrimp and mushroom mixture, add cream and cook over medium heat, stirring, until slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.