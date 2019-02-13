‘Italian classics:’ Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant is ‘the best kept secret on Milwaukee’s east side’

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Italian Food Day! Brian Kramp celebrated at Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant. The restaurant has been on Milwaukee's east side since 1996. Kramp spent the morning learning how they make their Sicilian-style dishes and Neapolitan wood-fired pizza.

About Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant (website)

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant is the best kept secret on Milwaukee's East Side, and now a part of your family since 1996. The warmth of a bonfire, the aroma of garlic, to the pleasant sounds of Italian classics, all as you walk in. Chef-owner Peter Carini came to the U.S. in 1966 from Porticello, a small fishing village near Palermo, Sicily, where he learned from his mother that good Italian food is prepared by taste, touch and heart. Peter also brought to America a great knowledge of seafood. Dishes are individually prepared in a simple manner using the freshest foods and the finest ingredients. From abundant pasta options to seafood specialties, to our Acunto Mario wood fired oven imported from Naples Italy. Our pizza is cooked for 90 seconds at 900 degrees. With a warm heart, our family welcomes you to come, experience, and enjoy a touch of Sicily.