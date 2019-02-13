× ‘A difficult week:’ Memorial funds created to honor Milwaukee DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE — Two memorial funds have been created for Bryan Rodriguez, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) employee that was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near 17th and Vine last Friday, Feb. 8. One is a GoFundMe account set up by the family. The other fund has been set up at Landmark Credit Union under the title, “Bryan Rodriguez Memorial Fund.” Donations can also be mailed to 9515 W. National Ave. West Allis, WI 53277.

Co-workers of the Rodriguez, 54, tell FOX6 News he was a hard worker and a good friend. Since the incident last Friday, two small memorials were put up near the crash scene to pay tribute to Rodriguez.

A vigil for Rodriguez will be held at the City Hall Rotunda at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15.

Funeral arrangements

FOX6 News has learned a visitation for Bryan Rodriguez will be held at Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee, from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 16. The visitation will be followed by a noon service and procession to Good Hope Cemetery, 4141 S. 43rd St. in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee DPW issued the following statement:

“As you may know, it has been a difficult week for DPW and it’s even more tragic that Bryan’s funeral will take place just days after the funeral of Officer Matthew Rittner, which is occurring today. He, like Bryan Rodriguez, had his life cut short while in service to this City. I ask the public to please take time to reflect on their passing and find ways to support their families.”

Search for suspect

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway to find the suspect in this case; the person who ran from the scene seconds after the crash. Investigators say they know who that person is. It’s unclear exactly what led to the crash but some of Rodriguez’s co-workers say more drivers need to pay attention, especially when they’re working on the roads.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact authorities.