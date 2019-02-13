Over 2K parking citations issued in Milwaukee after snowstorm, alternate side parking in effect

MILWAUKEE — The Department of Public Works announced on Wednesday morning, Feb. 13 that crews issued 2,700 parking citations during the overnight snow removal operation Tuesday, Feb. 12 into Wednesday, Feb. 13.

DPW officials currently have 272 pieces of equipment deployed– focusing on the residential area for a curb-to-curb clearing.

On Milwaukee’s East Side, many cars are plowed in following yesterday’s storm. Some have tickets. Tune into @fox6now at 11:30 AM to hear from residents who spent the morning digging out ❄️ pic.twitter.com/D4ZT38TieM — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) February 13, 2019

Alternate Side Parking will be in effect again Wednesday night, Feb. 13. Motorists are to park their vehicle on the ODD numbered side of the street from 11 pm to 6 am. While this is Citywide, please understand this is not the policy for all streets. Posted signs take precendence.

Also there is NO Parking on thoroughfares and streets with bus routes during the overnight hours from 11 pm to 6 am. Milwaukee.gov/Parking is always a good resource. A full list of City and MPS lots available for overnight parking can be found at milwaukee.gov/snowparking.

Garbage and recycling collection is again suspended today, Wednesday, Feb. 13 as sanitation crews have been deployed for snow removal.