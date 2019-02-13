× State lawmakers want to ban minors from buying e-cigarettes

MADISON — Republican lawmakers are circulating a bill that would prohibit minors from buying e-cigarettes and other vapor products.

Sen. Andre Jacque and Reps. Janel Brandtjen and Barbara Dittrich sent the bill around to their colleagues for co-sponsorship on Wednesday. The measure would prohibit people from selling or providing e-cigarettes and other vapor products such as vape pens to minors.

Current state law bars retailers and manufacturers from selling tobacco or nicotine products to minors. The three legislators said in a memo to their fellow lawmakers that most of the time it’s impossible to tell whether vaping devices contains tobacco. They say even if the devices don’t contain tobacco using them will lead to tobacco use.