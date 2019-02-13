NEW BERLIN -- The New Berlin Eisenhower Theater presents "Rent" the school edition. Theatre directors Natalie and Mary joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About New Berlin Eisenhower Theater (website)

A theater is more than actors on stage, a crew in the wings, technicians in the booth, directors developing character, or musicians in the pit…theatre is a heartbeat. It is a heartbeat that resonates with those who are part of the stage family, as well as, if done correctly, with every member of the audience. The theatre teaches imagination, to solve problems, to create mood with lighting, to transform the audience through time and space to a forest, a castle, a battle zone. It teaches actors to trust, to commit, to walk in another shoe’s, and find the truth in every line. However, more importantly, it teaches empathy for ones fellow man and respect for others. It turns a mirror on society and asks the audience, to see perhaps for the first time, a different reality…all done simply with a scene, a song, a hope, and some moxie. Here we like to say that when you cross the great divide between stage and the "other world"...you become family.