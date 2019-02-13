× ‘Their job is dangerous:’ Lone man stands at attention, flies flag to show support for police

OAK CREEK — An hour before the public visitation began for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew began at Oak Creek Assembly of God Church, passersby were witness to a show of respect.

Timothy Nelson stood at attention, holding an American flag along S. 13th St. outside the church.

“I know their job is dangerous, but this shouldn’t happen,” Nelson said. “It’s just my way of showing respect. Not only to the Fallen Officer and his family, but to all MPD, all first responders. Just to say thank you.”

Nelson told FOX6 News this is the third time he has stood outside of a Milwaukee police officer’s funeral.

“I will be here until Officer Rittner and his family leaves,” Nelson said.