WEDMKE is ‘Milwaukee’s newest wedding showcase, features distinctive, local vendors’

MILWAUKEE -- Calling all brides and grooms-to-be. Turner Hall Ballroom is set to host the 4th annual WEDMKE.

WEDMKE, Milwaukee’s newest wedding showcase, features distinctive, local vendors in a unique setting at the historic Turner Hall Ballroom. Returning for the 4th year, WEDMKE is not an overwhelming big box experience; rather, it’s an intimate and specialized opportunity to browse and talk with 60+ hand-picked vendors offering a variety of services and products.

The event itself is set up like a mini festival, featuring live performances from bands and other entertainment on the Turner Hall stage, with vendors set-up throughout the ballroom. All vendors and even the live entertainment are available for hire.