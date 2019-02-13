× Wisconsin resident only presale: Get your tickets for Brewers vs. Cubs home games in 2019

MILWAUKEE — For the second year in a row, the Milwaukee Brewers are holding a special presale for Wisconsin residents to purchase tickets to any of the 10 regular-season home games against the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

According to a news release from Brewers officials, as the team defends its National League Central Division title against the Cubs, the Crew wants Miller Park to be filled with loud and proud Wisconsin fans cheering on the boys of summer.

Fans may purchase up to eight tickets to any of the 10 regular-season home games against the Cubs this season.

The presale runs from 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, offering fans another opportunity to guarantee their seats at Miller Park before single-game tickets become available to the general public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.

CLICK HERE to get your tickets. NOTE: You must have a valid Wisconsin address when purchasing tickets.