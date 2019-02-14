Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Bear spotted hanging off dump truck on North Carolina highway

Posted 4:09 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:12PM, February 14, 2019

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. – A bear was spotted hanging off a dump truck on a North Carolina highway Wednesday.

The truck driver had no idea the bear was in the back of his truck as he headed to a landfill in Bertie County, according to WTKR.

The bear had apparently been in the back of his truck since his last pick up in Dare County.

Deputies told the dump truck driver to keep driving toward the landfill and let the bear out when he arrived.

When the driver took the exit to the landfill, the bear had already jumped out and run into the woods.

The sheriff’s office says this is second time in six months they’ve gotten a call like this.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.