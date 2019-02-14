Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

‘Diva Defined:’ Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is taking on a new project

Posted 9:19 am, February 14, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is taking on a new project -- a podcast! It's called "Diva Defined." Sheryl joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on the shows message.

