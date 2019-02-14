Dog bound with duct tape found in freezing Missouri ditch

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public’s help to identify the owners of a dog after the pet was discovered dumped in a ditch with its legs and mouth bound with duct tape.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that one of their deputies found the dog while on patrol Saturday in the area of Old State Road M and Schneider Road.

The dog was cold, malnourished, and possibly suffering from a concussion. The dog was found in 30-degree weather. Police say that temperatures had dipped into the teens the night before.

The dog who officers have nicknamed “Jimmy” is being treated at an animal hospital. They say he is doing much better.

Anyone with information about the dog’s owners should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.