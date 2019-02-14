× Feb. 14 only: Buy 1 Summerfest general admission ticket, get 1 free

MILWAUKEE — For today ONLY (Thursday, Feb. 14) Summerfest will be offering buy one/get one FREE Summerfest General Admission tickets ($23) starting at 10 a.m. Available online only.

The tickets are valid for one (1) general admission any day and time during public operating hours at Summerfest. Tickets can be printed at home or scanned from your mobile device if the ticket has been downloaded to your phone.

Tickets are not valid for admission to American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows. Only ONE BOGO ticket package per transaction, taxes and fees apply. Available online only.