× Green Alert: Missing, endangered veteran from Sun Prairie could be in Milwaukee

SUN PRAIRIE — A Green Alert was issued Thursday evening, Feb. 14 for a missing, endangered veteran from Sun Prairie.

Police said Shawn Jacob, 38, was last seen Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 13 in Sun Prairie.

He may be in the Madison, Milwaukee or Lake Wisconsin area.

Jacob stands 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds with short brown hair. He’s believed to be driving a 2008 White Ford F-150 with a black tonneau cover with Wisconsin license plate number: HT9619. One of the truck windows may be broken.

Police said at this time, there is no reason to believe any foul play is involved in his disappearance.

Police asked that you see him, you please do not try to approach or contact him. Instead, you’re asked to dial 911.If seen, please call 911 or your local police department.