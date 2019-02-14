Investigation underway into ‘unacceptable’ posters appearing to show Nicolet basketball recruit

PORT WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway involving “unacceptable” posters appearing to show a Nicolet High School basketball recruit displayed during a Port Washington High School vs. Nicolet basketball game Wednesday night, Feb. 13.

FOX6 News was tagged in photos from the incident on Twitter.

Eric Burke, principal at Port Washington High School issued this statement to FOX6 News:

“On behalf of all of us at the Port Washington Saukville School District, we want to express our strong disappointment for the display of the entirely unacceptable signs at Wednesday’s boys varsity basketball game against Nicolet High School. The signs can be viewed by some as racist, and are just plain wrong. As soon as school officials saw them, the signs were taken down.

It is also extremely disappointing that a parent was involved in printing the signs. Even if nothing bad was intended, the conduct sends a bad message, intended or not. We at the Port Washington-Saukville School District teach acceptance and respect, and this goes against the mission of our district to educate all students on the importance and value of respecting others. This is an opportunity for all of us to learn to be more accepting of others and embrace our diversity. This conduct can be viewed as harmful and hateful. We condemn such behavior because this is not representative of the values of our District.

Our students have expressed an interest in apologizing to the Nicolet student-athlete and the Nicolet fans for last night’s incident. We are glad that our students feel that way because they should know that these actions were wrong and that there are consequences to this harmful behavior. We hope this incident can serve as a teaching moment for students and the entire school community on the effects and lasting impact of inappropriate conduct.

We continue to investigate this incident and gather more facts. At this time, one student has been suspended in connection with this conduct. As the investigation continues, we will determine if other appropriate consequences are needed. One thing that is needed is for all of us to have a better understanding of the world around us and to respect the fact that we are all different.”