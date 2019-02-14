Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Jewelry for Valentine’s Day: The latest trends, how to select the right piece

Posted 9:33 am, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, February 14, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Jewelry is always a popular Valentine's Day gift. Brent Stern from Rogers & Hollands Jewelers joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the latest trends and how to select the right piece for your relationship.

Rogers & Hollands Jewelers (website)

Unlike most stores, we’re a family-owned & operated jewelry company—and you’ve trusted us to help you make moments special for over 100 years. That's why when we say “for now & forever” we mean unparalleled guest service, gorgeous selection & lifelong jewelry protection—for now & forever.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.